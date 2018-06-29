Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was hit by a car in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Friday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of South 22nd Street and Dumesnil Street.

Police on scene were told by witnesses that the driver who hit the person drove away.

Emergency crews are expected to take the victim to the hospital. It's not clear how badly he or she is injured.

At this time it is not known what caused the crash.

We will update this story when we learn more information.

