Teen girl hurt in hit-and-run in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenage girl was hit by a car in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Friday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of South 22nd Street and Wilson Street.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The girl was walking in the street when she was hit by a car on 22nd Street, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Police on scene were told by witnesses that the driver who hit the girl drove away.

Emergency crews rushed the teen to Norton Children's Hospital. Smiley said she is "conscious and alert."

The car that fled the scene is a dark-colored sedan with damage to the left front, police said.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.