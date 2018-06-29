Woman stuck in window escaping meth bust

This is what was recovered from the house. (Source: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - With a kids pool and toys in the front yard, at first glance it could look like a typical family home.

But when a Clark County SWAT team broke open the door and arrested three people, it proved looks can be deceiving.

A press release from the Clark County Sheriff described the bust on Congress Court in Jeffersonville as "a culmination of a two-month long investigation where detectives received information that Thomas Michaels was dealing large quantities of methamphetamine from the residence."

Wednesday, June 20, deputies arrested 47-year-old Thomas Michaels, accused of possessing and selling meth.

Amanda Dillow, 28, and Jessica Simmons, 25, were also arrested at the home for possession of heroin and pot.

Simmons allegedly tried to escape out a window the hard way.

"She did not take the time to open the window," Colonel Scottie Maples, the Clark County Sheriff public information officer, said. "She attempted to jump through the glass, actually got stuck in the window."

Investigators seized two ounces of methamphetamine and one ounce of heroin.

