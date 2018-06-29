Burglary suspects arrested, charged in dozens of cases

Jeremy Hunt and Donna Mitchell were both arraigned on Friday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man and woman's alleged burglary spree across Jefferson County came to a screeching halt Thursday.

Jeremy Hunt and Donna Mitchell, 29, are both facing multiple burglary, forgery, theft and fraud charges. At least one of their crimes caught on camera.

The pair were arrested last night at a motel off Bardstown Road.

Police were looking for them based on tips they got after releasing surveillance video from a home burglary in Okolona.

When officers found them, their room was filled with items the two had allegedly stolen.

Both were given a $25,000 bond in court Friday.

Mitchell faces 83 charges in more than 20 cases.

Hunt's jail record was not available online Friday night, meaning he may have bonded out of custody.

