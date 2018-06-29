Person shot in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood

One person was shot in the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, in the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard. That's just south of the Watterson Expressway.

MetroSafe said one person was shot.

The victim will be rushed to the hospital. His or her condition is not yet known.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

