LEADING OFF: DeGrom back with Mets, Sale tries to tame Judge

By The Associated Press



Here's a look at what's happening around the major leagues today:

STILL HERE

Mets star Jacob deGrom is expected to start at Miami. He was a late scratch Friday night because of what the team called a family issue - no doubt, many fans around the country thought deGrom might've been traded when they saw the ace had been pulled. DeGrom (5-3) leads the majors with a 1.69 ERA. He'll face Marlins righty Pablo Lopez, making his big league debut.

NO SALE

Red Sox ace Chris Sale will try to extend his hex over slugger Aaron Judge when they meet at Yankee Stadium in the middle matchup of a three-game series. Sale has struck out the New York slugger more than any other pitcher - Judge has fanned 10 times in 15 at-bats against the lefty. Judge has three hits, including a home run, off Sale.

CLOSE

Bartolo Colon tries for his 245th career victory, which would tie Dennis Martinez for the most by a pitcher from Latin America. The 45-year-old Colon (4-5, 4.72 ERA) starts at home for Texas against White Sox lefty Carlos Rodon.

MONTH OF MAHLE

Reds rookie Tyler Mahle (6-6) tries to complete an undefeated month when he faces the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. The 23-year-old righty is 3-0 in five June starts with a 2.30 ERA. He's been Cincinnati's best young pitcher, leading NL rookies in wins. Milwaukee goes with Jhoulys Chacin (6-3).

COULD BE

Washington righty Jeremy Hellickson (2-0, 2.28) is expected to return from the disabled list to start at Philadelphia. He has been sidelined since June 4 with a right hamstring strain. He's hoping for the same burst the Nationals enjoyed Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, when they hit seven homers in a 17-7 romp.

