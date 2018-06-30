Thief drains bank account of nation's oldest veteran - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Thief drains bank account of nation's oldest veteran

Someone stole money from the bank account of 112-year-old World War II veteran Richard Overton of Austin, TX. (Source: KXAN via CNN) Someone stole money from the bank account of 112-year-old World War II veteran Richard Overton of Austin, TX. (Source: KXAN via CNN)

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN/CNN) – Richard Overton is no stranger to making headlines.

The oldest surviving World War II veteran even met former President Barack Obama a few years ago.

But this is one story he wouldn't mind being a stranger to.

Although he's one of the best-known and cherished people in Austin, somebody stole money out of his bank account.

"It's a shock. It hurts. It hurts tremendously," said Volma Overton, Richard Overton's cousin.

Volma Overton said he discovered this week that someone used his cousin's personal account to buy several savings bonds.

"I don't know how they got his social security number and how they got his personal checking account number, but those things they have," said Volma Overton, who wouldn't say how much money was taken, but called it a "significant amount."

"My mind goes up and down the gamut from A to Z of who it might be, but it could be someone in a foreign country," Volma Overton said.

When asked his thoughts on the potential of it being someone close to the 112-year-old veteran, he said: "It'd be terrible to know somebody who's been that close to him have used him like that."

He hopes this will serve as a warning to others.

One silver lining is the account used to pay for Richard Overton's home health care has not been touched.

Copyright 2018 KXAN via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

    Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

    Thursday, June 28 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-06-28 05:33:58 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 2:15 PM EDT2018-06-30 18:15:41 GMT
    (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

    Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.

    More >>

    Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.

    More >>

  • Major cities, tiny towns host immigration policy protests

    Major cities, tiny towns host immigration policy protests

    Saturday, June 30 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-06-30 05:33:27 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-06-30 17:56:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Protesters chant slogans outside a Federal court during a demonstration calling for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and demand changes in U.S. immigration policies, Friday, June 29, 2018, in New...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Protesters chant slogans outside a Federal court during a demonstration calling for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and demand changes in U.S. immigration policies, Friday, June 29, 2018, in New...

    Liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border plan to rally in hundreds of cities nationwide.

    More >>

    Liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border plan to rally in hundreds of cities nationwide.

    More >>

  • Evangelical leaders downplay potential Roe v. Wade reversal

    Evangelical leaders downplay potential Roe v. Wade reversal

    Saturday, June 30 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-06-30 12:45:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-06-30 17:42:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Helber). FILE - In this May 13, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, right, gives a thumbs up as Liberty University president, Jerry Falwell Jr., left, watches during of commencement ceremonies at the school in Lynchburg, Va. For e...(AP Photo/Steve Helber). FILE - In this May 13, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, right, gives a thumbs up as Liberty University president, Jerry Falwell Jr., left, watches during of commencement ceremonies at the school in Lynchburg, Va. For e...

    Religious right downplays excitement on Roe v Wade reversal as Supreme Court conservative shift looms.

    More >>

    Religious right downplays excitement on Roe v Wade reversal as Supreme Court conservative shift looms.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly