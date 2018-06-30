Egypt's Salah greets fans who turned up at his doorstep - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Egypt's Salah greets fans who turned up at his doorstep

CAIRO (AP) - Mohamed Salah, Egypt's beloved striker, greeted an adoring crowd who turned up at his doorstep after his Cairo address was leaked on Facebook.

The Muslim world's most popular soccer player showed no sign of anger as he received fans Thursday night, posing for photos and signing autographs, according to media reports. Photos circulated online showed dozens of fans appearing outside Salah's home after his arrival with Egypt's national team from Russia following a disappointing World Cup showing.

The state-run Al Ahram newspaper reported the number of fans kept increasing, reaching the hundreds, and police had to intervene to disperse the crowds.

Egypt lost all three of its matches in the World Cup against Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia. Salah missed the opening match with Uruguay because of a shoulder injury during the Champions League Final. He scored two goals, one each in matches against Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Recent reports that Salah is considering retiring from international play emerged, sparking controversy. Salah was said to have been angry about being used as a political symbol while the World Cup squad was based in Chechnya.

Rather than accuse him of a lack of patriotism, many Egyptians instead supported him, sending out thousands of tweets and posts on social media.

On Friday, fans gathered again at the Cairo airport to greet the 26-year-old Salah before he set off for Lebanon with his wife.

He is expected to join his Liverpool team in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Iowa court blocks 72-hour waiting period for abortion

    Iowa court blocks 72-hour waiting period for abortion

    Friday, June 29 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-06-29 15:32:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-06-30 11:04:59 GMT
    The Iowa Supreme Court has blocked a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion.More >>
    The Iowa Supreme Court has blocked a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion.More >>

  • Newspaper shooting suspect's grievances began with classmate

    Newspaper shooting suspect's grievances began with classmate

    Friday, June 29 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-06-29 23:20:54 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-06-30 11:04:56 GMT
    The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper.More >>
    The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper.More >>

  • Officer charged in death of black teen who was shot in back

    Officer charged in death of black teen who was shot in back

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-06-27 12:50:51 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-06-30 11:04:50 GMT
    East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly