Stones trains with England at World Cup

REPINO, Russia (AP) - John Stones took part in training with England on Saturday, two days after coming off at halftime of the 1-0 loss to Belgium at the World Cup because of a calf problem.

The center back was among the 21 players practicing in light rain at England's training base just outside St. Petersburg.

Stones was pictured on the England bench with heavy strapping and ice around his left calf during the second half of the game against Belgium on Thursday.

The only absentees from training were Fabian Delph, who was back in England to be with his wife ahead of the birth of their third child, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who had a conditioning session back at the team hotel.

England plays Colombia in the last 16 on Tuesday.

