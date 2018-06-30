Man killed in downtown motorcycle wreck identified

Jane Watts, 27, was charged with murder and driving under the influence. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman who allegedly hit and killed a motorcyclist early Saturday morning has been charged with murder, police said on Saturday evening.

Jane Watts, 27, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment and driving under the influence in the first degree, police said.

The incident happened near South 2nd Street and Broadway around 3:00 a.m.

LMPD said the driver of the vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, police said, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the man killed as Micah Alex Milburn, 26.

The driver, Watts, did remain at the scene but investigators said they suspect that she was impaired at the time of the crash.

