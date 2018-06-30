Red Cross, WAVE 3 News partner for blood drive

Right now, they are looking for blood types A, B, O. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Red Cross is dealing with a major shortage of blood donations this summer.

To try to help, WAVE 3 News is partnering with the Red Cross for a blood drive. It will take place on Tuesday, July 3, at the WAVE 3 News Station located in downtown Louisville at 725 South Floyd Street.

Blood donations are currently being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in, the Red Cross explains.

The American Red Cross said it loses around 80,000 donors every year. A recent survey found that one-third of the public has never even considered giving blood.

Right now, they are looking for blood types A, B, O.

"For those who have never donated before or those who haven't rolled up a sleeve in a few years, the campaign message is clear you are the missing type and our patients need you," Red Cross Regional CEO Jennifer Adrio said.

The blood drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Reserve your donation time at Redcrossblood.org. Enter sponsor code: wavenews

