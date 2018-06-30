Body recovered after car drives into Ohio River at Cox's Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities have recovered both a vehicle and the body of a man who drove into the Ohio River on Saturday morning.

The car and the driver were found around 3:00 p.m., LMPD Public Information Officer Alicia Smiley said.

On Saturday morning, emergency crews were searching for a vehicle that reportedly drove into the Ohio River.

The Louisville Metro Police were called to the boat ramp in Cox's Park around 10:02 a.m. on a call of a car driving into the river.

MetroSafe told WAVE 3 News that emergency personnel saw the car sinking.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said witnesses reported that a blue Lincoln Towncar with a single occupant had been sitting at the boat ramp when the car took off at a high rate of speed and crash into the water.

“Everything just started happening so fast," Smith said. "You heard sirens coming and you look over and try to see what’s going on and you can see the dude drove his car into the water.”

Sean Smith was setting up a family picnic and saw the car drive into the water.

“This tragedy just happened out of nowhere," Smith said. "It breaks all our hearts to see something like this happen on such a beautiful day.”

LMPD officers, Harrods Creek and Louisville Fire, Dive Team, Air 20, and the Downtown Area Patrol were all searching for the vehicle.

“It was gone," Smith said. "Like I said, windows down, water rushes in and its very sad. Very, very, sad man.”

