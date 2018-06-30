Crews searching for car reportedly submerged in Ohio River - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Crews searching for car reportedly submerged in Ohio River

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
The Ohio River (Source: WAVE 3 News) The Ohio River (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are searching for a vehicle that reportedly went into the Ohio River Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police were called to Cox's Park around 10:02 a.m. on the call of a vehicle driving into the river. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

MetroSafe told WAVE 3 News that emergency personnel saw the car sinking. 

WAVE 3 News has a crew on the way to the scene. 

This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly