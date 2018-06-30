Crews searching for car reportedly submerged in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are searching for a vehicle that reportedly went into the Ohio River Sunday morning.

Louisville Metro Police were called to Cox's Park around 10:02 a.m. on the call of a vehicle driving into the river.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

MetroSafe told WAVE 3 News that emergency personnel saw the car sinking.

WAVE 3 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.