LMPD: Crews searching for car that drove in Ohio River at Cox's Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are searching for a vehicle that reportedly drove into the Ohio River Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police were called to the boat ramp in Cox's Park around 10:02 a.m. on the call of a vehicle driving into the river.

MetroSafe told WAVE 3 News that emergency personnel saw the car sinking. LMPD said witnesses reported that a blue Lincoln Towncar with a single occupant had been sitting at the boat ramp when the car took off at a high rate of speed and crash into the water.

LMPD officers, Harrods Creek and Louisville Fire, Dive Team, Air 20, and the Downtown Area Patrol are all searching for the vehicle.

