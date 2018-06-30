Denmark coach says team 'will attack more' against Croatia - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Denmark coach says team 'will attack more' against Croatia

By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) - Denmark's coach summed up his strategy against Croatia at the World Cup. Score more.

The Danes are unbeaten in their last 18 matches and have given up only one goal in the last seven with Kasper Schmeichel as goalkeeper.

They've also produced only two goals in three World Cup group matches. On Sunday, they'll have to do better in the round of 16- much better than a lifeless 0-0 draw against France in the final group match.

Coach Age Hareide says "I think you will see a different Denmark from what you have seen so far. We need to play differently to progress. We need to defend, but we also need to attack more than we've done in previous matches."

Croatia is seen as the favorite to get past Denmark, with some even saying the Balkan country has an outside shot to reach the final.

