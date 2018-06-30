Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez misses training

KAZAN, Russia (AP) - James Rodriguez was the only Colombia player who didn't take part in training Saturday, raising further doubts about whether he will be fully fit for the World Cup knockout match against England.
Rodriguez, who was the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup, has been bothered by a calf injury since the start of the tournament in Russia.
He left the field in the 31st minute of Colombia's 1-0 victory over Senegal on Thursday night, but his injury has never been officially disclosed as the reason for the substitution.
Colombia's national team hasn't clarified how serious the injury is. The South Americans face England on Tuesday at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.
Before training on Saturday, midfielder Carlos Sanchez and backup goalkeeper also didn't shed any light on Rodriguez's recuperation.
"James is a leader, but I'm also sure that if James isn't there, there are others who can step in and make the difference," Sanchez said. "Each member of the team's squad is here to play and they have the experience."
Rodriguez missed two training sessions before Colombia's first group match against Japan and didn't start in the 2-1 loss. He was fit enough to play a full 90 minutes in the second match against Poland in the 3-0 win.
With Colombia facing England on Tuesday, the possibility that Rodriguez wouldn't be fit enough to play would be a major headache for coach Jose Pekerman.
"It's not a secret to anybody what James means for us, not only in football terms, but for the group. But I stand by what Carlos says," Vargas said. "At the level of the national team, everyone has the hope of giving their best.
"Whatever happens, all 23 players have that dream."
___
More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border plan to rally in hundreds of cities nationwide.More >>
Liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border plan to rally in hundreds of cities nationwide.More >>
The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.More >>
The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.More >>
Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.More >>
Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookMore >>
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookMore >>
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandMore >>
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandMore >>
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.More >>
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.More >>
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaMore >>
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleMore >>
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleMore >>
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himMore >>
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>