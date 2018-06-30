O'Connor hired as Orlando City's coach

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - James O'Connor has been hired as coach of Major League Soccer's Orlando City team.

Coach of Louisville City of the United Soccer League since 2015, the 38-year-old Connor will remain with the second-tier club through its game Saturday night, then join Orlando before its match against Los Angeles FC on July 7. Bobby Murphy, who became interim coach when Jason Kreis was fired on June 15, will lead Orlando on Saturday at Atlanta.

O'Connor played for Orlando from 2012-14 when it was in the third tier. The Irish midfielder also played for Stoke (1996-2003), West Bromwich Albion (2003-05), Burnley (2003-05) and Sheffield Wednesday (2008-11).

His hiring was announced Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.