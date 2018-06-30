Young Corrections Officer still fighting after motorcycle crash

Volunteers tidy a booth at the yard sale for Wells. (Source: Family photos)

On Saturday, Fraternal Order of Police held a yard sale and cookout to help Wells and his family. (Source: Family photos)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He is a young father and Louisville Corrections Officer who was about to move into a new home.

But right when things started looking up, 22-year-old Thomas Wells' life took a turn.

He was riding his motorcycle earlier this month when he lost control of the bike.

Wells ended up in critical condition with a brain bleed and fractured skull.

To make things worse -- he'd just started as a corrections officer, and he didn't have much paid accrued time off, according to FOP President Tracey Dotson.

Saturday, the Fraternal Order of Police held a cookout and yard sale to help.

In the meantime, volunteers have been moving him into his new home.

His mother is now looking after him. Wells is awake about five hours of the day.

If you would like to help, the GoFundMe page is here.

