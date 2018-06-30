Protesters demand immigration changes outside Louisville ICE office

Organizers said a number of different Louisville immigrant advocate groups are planning to continue to speaking out publicly over the next week. (Source: Mike Fussell/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A nationwide day of protest against the U.S. immigration policies was felt in WAVE Country.

'Keep Families Together' marchers took to the streets of Downtown Louisville Saturday afternoon.

Demonstrators held a rally outside of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Louisville. They demanded the abolition of ICE, and the creation of state and local laws that are friendlier to immigr ants, including those who are undocumented.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bevin's lawyers ask judge to amend pension ruling

+ Fans say farewell to LouCity’s first head coach

+ Protesters flood US cities to fight Trump immigration policy

Organizers said they want to see a local legal defense fund created for people going through immigration hearings and changes that would make it easier to become a licensed driver regardless of immigration status.

"Rallying and showing unity is one thing," Jesús Ibáñez, a spokesperson for Mijente Louisville, said. "That's a great symbol, but you know we want to make a call to action that there's way more things these people can do."

Organizers said a number of different Louisville immigr ant advocate groups are planning to continue to speaking out publicly over the next week.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.