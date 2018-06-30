Twins' Rosario out with heat illness on scorcher at Wrigley - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Twins' Rosario out with heat illness on scorcher at Wrigley

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario watches his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Chicago. Eduardo Escobar also scored. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario watches his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Chicago. Eduardo Escobar also scored.
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer wipes the sweat from his face during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Chicago. Temperatures at Wrigley Field climbed into... (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer wipes the sweat from his face during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Chicago. Temperatures at Wrigley Field climbed into...
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia applauds in the dugout after Eddie Rosario hit a two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Ju... (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Adalberto Mejia applauds in the dugout after Eddie Rosario hit a two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Ju...

CHICAGO (AP) - Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario has left a game because of heat illness on a scorching afternoon at Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Cubs said it was 96 degrees at the time Rosario exited during the bottom of the fifth inning Saturday. He hit a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, then left shortly after fielding a hit by Anthony Rizzo.

The Cubs said the heat index was 107 - that's a calculation of how hot it actually feels, with the humidity factored in.

There was a short break in the sixth after Twins catcher Bobby Wilson drew a walk. A couple of cups of water were brought out for him to sip and douse himself to cool off. Wilson wound up scoring and was replaced with the score tied at 9.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Gunman kills 5 in attack targeting Maryland newspaper

    Gunman kills 5 in attack targeting Maryland newspaper

    Thursday, June 28 2018 3:33 PM EDT2018-06-28 19:33:06 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-06-30 21:46:23 GMT
    Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.More >>
    Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.More >>

  • Bird flu hot spot: Scientists track virus in huge migration

    Bird flu hot spot: Scientists track virus in huge migration

    Thursday, June 28 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-06-28 05:33:41 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-06-30 21:42:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this May 22, 2018 photo, left to right, Karlie Woodard, Patrick Seiler, and Pamela McKenzie, of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital collect bird droppings near horseshoe crabs at Kimbles Beach, Middle Township NJ. Each...(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this May 22, 2018 photo, left to right, Karlie Woodard, Patrick Seiler, and Pamela McKenzie, of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital collect bird droppings near horseshoe crabs at Kimbles Beach, Middle Township NJ. Each...
    Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study.More >>
    Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study.More >>

  • The Latest: Protesters pack Minneapolis streets

    The Latest: Protesters pack Minneapolis streets

    Saturday, June 30 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-06-30 15:43:27 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-06-30 21:42:19 GMT
    (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...
    Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.More >>
    Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly