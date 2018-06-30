Kelly loses lead, then regains it, at US Senior Open

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Jerry Kelly squandered the lead, then regained it, and will head into the final day of the U.S. Senior Open with a one-shot advantage over David Toms.

Kelly shot 1-over 71 on Saturday at The Broadmoor to finish at 4 under. He three-putted from inside of 2 feet on the 12th hole for a double bogey that briefly cost him the lead.

Toms shot a bogey-free 66.

Tim Petrovic had a 71. He briefly led after making birdie on No. 14, but bogeyed three his last four holes to finish two out of the lead, tied with Kirk Triplett (68).

Another shot back are Brandt Jobe (66), Paul Goydos (70) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (73), whose only birdie of the day came on a chip-in from the side of the 15th green.

