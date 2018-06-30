NBA sets $101.9M salary cap for 2018-19 season

NEW YORK (AP) - NBA teams will be working with a salary cap of $101,869,000 for the coming season, with a salary tax level of $123,733,000.
The league released those figures Saturday night, hours before the annual moratorium starts and teams can begin negotiating with free agents. The figures are virtually the same as what teams have been expecting for some time.
With the cap set, the exact amounts of the various exceptions are also now known: The non-taxpayer mid-level is $8,641,000, the taxpayer mid-level is $5,337,000 and the mid-level for teams with salary cap space will be $4,449,000.
The minimum team salary for the 2018-19 season is $91,682,000.
The moratorium ends at 12:01 p.m. EDT on Friday, when free agent signings can become official.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookMore >>
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookMore >>
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandMore >>
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandMore >>
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.More >>
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.More >>
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaMore >>
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaMore >>
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleMore >>
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleMore >>
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himMore >>
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismMore >>