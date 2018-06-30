NBA sets $101.9M salary cap for 2018-19 season - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NBA sets $101.9M salary cap for 2018-19 season

NEW YORK (AP) - NBA teams will be working with a salary cap of $101,869,000 for the coming season, with a salary tax level of $123,733,000.

The league released those figures Saturday night, hours before the annual moratorium starts and teams can begin negotiating with free agents. The figures are virtually the same as what teams have been expecting for some time.

With the cap set, the exact amounts of the various exceptions are also now known: The non-taxpayer mid-level is $8,641,000, the taxpayer mid-level is $5,337,000 and the mid-level for teams with salary cap space will be $4,449,000.

The minimum team salary for the 2018-19 season is $91,682,000.

The moratorium ends at 12:01 p.m. EDT on Friday, when free agent signings can become official.

