'Grandma search' comes to Oxmoor Center

Thomas Wells, a young father and Louisville Corrections Officer, was riding his motorcycle earlier this month when he lost control of the bike. Wells ended up in critical condition with a brain bleed and fractured skull.More >>
Right now, they are looking for blood types A, B, O.More >>
A contest was held today at Oxmoor Center -- an open call for Italian grandmothers. The chosen grandma will be the face, taster and greeter for the opening of Grassa Gramma.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin's attorneys are asking a Kentucky judge to amend his ruling that struck down a new public pension law.More >>
The Senate's top Republican leader says he's confident President Donald Trump's choice for the Supreme Court will be confirmed in the narrowly divided chamber.More >>
