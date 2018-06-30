'Grandma search' comes to Oxmoor Center

Owners were searching for a grandma with experience in the kitchen. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -- The owners of Le Moo and Village Anchor were looking for the face of their new restaurant, Grassa Gramma.

Today at Center Court in Oxmoor Center they held a contest -- an open call for Italian grandmothers. The chosen grandma will be the face, taster and greeter for the opening of Kevin Grangier's (of Le Moo and Village Anchor) next restaurant, Grassa Gramma.

"He wants this dynamic Italian grandma, this traditional authentic looking grandma who actually has a lot of experience in the kitchen. Feeding their family and just embodies the tradition of a 'nona' in an Italian family," Grassa Gramma Executive Chef Rob Rice said.

About 30 grandmothers showed up, looking for a little shot in the spotlight.

There was Sinatra music, giveaways and pasta and meatballs.

They have not yet announced the winner of the new Mrs. Grassa Gramma, which the chef explained means 'plump grandma' in Italian.

