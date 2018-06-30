AP source: Durant will sign 2-year deal with Warriors

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
A person familiar with the situation says that Kevin Durant will sign a two-year contract to remain with the Golden State Warriors, with the caveat that the deal will have an option and allow him to return to free agency next summer.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal cannot be signed until Friday.
It is a win for the two-time defending NBA champion Warriors on several levels. Not only do they get to keep the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals MVP, but they also get some financial flexibility in the deal.
Durant will be paid $30.5 million this coming season, about $5 million less than he could have commanded if the deal was structured differently. That savings will give Golden State options for other moves this summer.
The New York Times first reported Durant's intention to sign the deal.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
