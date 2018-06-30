Fans say farewell to LouCity’s first head coach

In the final game for LouCity's first head coach, fans filled the stands Saturday to thank Coach James O’Connor and said goodbye.More >>
Thomas Wells, a young father and Louisville Corrections Officer, was riding his motorcycle earlier this month when he lost control of the bike. Wells ended up in critical condition with a brain bleed and fractured skull.More >>
Right now, they are looking for blood types A, B, O.More >>
A contest was held today at Oxmoor Center -- an open call for Italian grandmothers. The chosen grandma will be the face, taster and greeter for the opening of Grassa Gramma.More >>
Gov. Matt Bevin's attorneys are asking a Kentucky judge to amend his ruling that struck down a new public pension law.More >>
