Lou City Picks Up Exciting Draw in O'Connor Finale

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) The first and only coach for Louisville City FC said goodbye on Saturday night in exciting fashion. Louisville Mayor, Greg Fisher was on the drums as City hosted New York in James O'Connor's last game as head coach before heading to Orlando of the MLS.

Lou City jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, but saw that lead dissolve in the second. 2-1 City in the 64th minute when the Red Bulls Cristian Casseres nails the penalty kick tying it at two.

Still tied at two in the 87th minute New York strikes again, Tom Barlow takes the pass and drills it. The Red Bulls scored three unanswered to take a 3-2 lead.

Time winding down in extra time, Oscar Jimenez with the pass inside and Magnus Rasmussen scores on the header. Lou City gets a 3-3 draw in exciting fashion. After the game, O'Connor said goodbye to crowd. He says that wasn't easy. " I was trying not to cry to be honest with you. Had to really catch myself. Did my best until the end. Just a very emotional time for myself, for Amy, and Allie and Mazie. It's one of the hardest things I've done in my life," said O'Connor.

