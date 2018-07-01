Man killed in downtown motorcycle crash identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man killed in a motorcycle wreck in downtown Louisville early Saturday morning has been identified.

The call came in before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday of a motorcycle wreck at 2nd Street and Broadway.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Once on scene, crews pronounced one person dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the man as Micah Alex Milburn, 26.

The manner of Milburn's death was ruled an accident.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.