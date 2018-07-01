1st-minute Denmark goal doesn't crack World Cup's 10 fastest

(AP Photo/Darko Bandic). Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, left on the pitch, looks at the ball after Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen scored the opening goal during the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Niz...

(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this file photo from June 16, 1982, England's Bryan Robson kicks the ball past France's goalkeeper during the opening minute of their World Cup match at the Estadio San Mames in Bilbao, Spain. England won the match 3-1.

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File). FILE - In this file photo from June 16, 2014, United States' Clint Dempsey celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Group G World Cup match between Ghana and the United States at the Arena das Dunas in Nata...

(AP Photo, File). FILE - In this file photo from June 7, 1962, Czechoslovakian forward Vaclav Masek, right, scores one of the World Cup's fastest goals during a match against Mexico, in Vina Del Mar. Czechoslovakia won the match 3-1.

(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File). FILE - In this file photo from June 29, 2002, Turkey's Hakan Sukur, left, celebrates with teammate Fatih Akyel after scoring, during the 2002 World Cup third place playoff soccer match between South Korea and Turkey, at the...

MOSCOW (AP) - Mathias Jorgensen's goal just under a minute into Sunday's knockout-round game against Croatia was Denmark's fastest World Cup goal ever, but not the fastest in tournament history, or even among the top 10.

The match entered rarer territory moments later when Mario Mandzukic evened things for Croatia, just the third time the tournament has seen two goals in the first four minutes.

Here are the World Cup's quickest scores, according to FIFA:

-11 seconds, Hakan Sukur, for Turkey against South Korea, 2002

-15 seconds, Vaclav Masek, for Czechoslovakia against Mexico, 1962

-25 seconds, Ernest Lehner, for Germany against Austria, 1934

-28 seconds, Bryan Robson, for England against France, 1982

-30 seconds, Clint Dempsey, for the United States against Ghana, 2014

-31 seconds, Bernard Lacombe, for France against Italy, 1978

-35 seconds, Emile Veinante, for France against Belgium, 1938

-35 seconds, Arne Nyberg, for Sweden against Hungary, 1938

-50 seconds, Adalbert Desu, for Romania against Peru, 1930

-50 seconds, Florian Albert, for Hungary against Bulgaria, 1962

-50 seconds, Seung Zin Pak, for North Korea against Portugal, 1966

-52 seconds, Celso Ayala, for Paraguay against Nigeria, 1998

___

