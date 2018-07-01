Vigil will mark 3 year anniversary of Crystal Rogers' disappearance

Vases for Crystal will be placed on the tables of local restaurants all week long. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - St. Thomas Church in Bardstown will hold a vigil at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow night to mark the three-year anniversary of Crystal Rogers' disappearance.

Crystal's family and friends spent Sunday making nearly 300 vases with her picture on them. They will be placed on the tables of local restaurants all week long.

The disappearance of Rogers is a mystery in a close-knit town.

It's been nearly three years since Crystal Rogers, a Bardstown mother of five, went missing. Her car was found abandoned on the Bluegrass Parkway. Since then, there's been no trace of her -- or her killer.

Her family does not believe Crystal is missing. They think she was murdered. But without a body, investigators are missing the evidence they need to bring the case to court.

"I hope the message they get from that is I'm never going to be quiet, I'm never gonna let my daughter rest until I bring her home. It's not fair that we don't know where she's at. It's not fair that we cant rest her beside her daddy," Crystal's mother Sherry Ballard said. "I'm going to do everything if I have to do this all the time. It's very hard on me and the kids but we know what we have to do and we've grown to be strong through this."

Crystal's father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed a year and a half after she disappeared. No arrests have been made in his case either.

Rogers' boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was named as a suspect but has not been charged or arrested. He still lives in the same community as Crystal's family and friends.

