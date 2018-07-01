Vigil will mark 3 year anniversary of Crystal Rogers' disappearance

St. Thomas Church in Bardstown will hold a vigil at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow night to mark the three-year anniversary of Crystal Rogers' disappearance.More >>
St. Thomas Church in Bardstown will hold a vigil at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow night to mark the three-year anniversary of Crystal Rogers' disappearance.More >>
Several Louisville fire protection districts joined forces Sunday with the aim of improving response times and becoming more efficient overall. St. Matthews and Lyndon merged Sunday. The Jeffersontown and McMahan Departments also became a single entity.More >>
Several Louisville fire protection districts joined forces Sunday with the aim of improving response times and becoming more efficient overall. St. Matthews and Lyndon merged Sunday. The Jeffersontown and McMahan Departments also became a single entity.More >>
So, if someone accidentally swallows the contaminated water, they could get sick and then pass it on to others.More >>
So, if someone accidentally swallows the contaminated water, they could get sick and then pass it on to others.More >>
The incident happened near South 2nd Street and Broadway around 3:00 a.m.More >>
The incident happened near South 2nd Street and Broadway around 3:00 a.m.More >>
Citigroup to refund $335 million to customers who may have been overpaying interest on their credit card.More >>
Citigroup to refund $335 million to customers who may have been overpaying interest on their credit card.More >>