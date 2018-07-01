Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: 'Time for the next chapter'

By CURTIS CRABTREE
Associated Press
RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor said scans on his injured neck have shown no improvement and declared it was "time for the next chapter."
Chancellor had been awaiting further clarity on his neck, which he injured in a game against the Arizona Cardinals in November. In a posting on his Twitter account Sunday night, Chancellor said his latest scans "showed no healing."
"I've played through all types of bruises and injuries at a high level. But this one, I just can't ignore," he wrote.
Chancellor never used the word "retirement" in his statement, which may have been deliberate. Chancellor signed an extension through the 2020 season last August which contained guaranteed money in case of injury. An official retirement could open up the possibility of forfeiting some of that money.
Chancellor was named to four Pro Bowl teams (2011, 2013-15) and was twice a second-team All-Pro selection (2013, 2014). He appeared in 109 career games for Seattle with 93 starts after being selected in the fifth-round of the 2010 NFL draft.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
