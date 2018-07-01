Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: 'Time for the next chapter' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Seahawks' Kam Chancellor: 'Time for the next chapter'

By CURTIS CRABTREE
Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor said scans on his injured neck have shown no improvement and declared it was "time for the next chapter."

Chancellor had been awaiting further clarity on his neck, which he injured in a game against the Arizona Cardinals in November. In a posting on his Twitter account Sunday night, Chancellor said his latest scans "showed no healing."

"I've played through all types of bruises and injuries at a high level. But this one, I just can't ignore," he wrote.

Chancellor never used the word "retirement" in his statement, which may have been deliberate. Chancellor signed an extension through the 2020 season last August which contained guaranteed money in case of injury. An official retirement could open up the possibility of forfeiting some of that money.

Chancellor was named to four Pro Bowl teams (2011, 2013-15) and was twice a second-team All-Pro selection (2013, 2014). He appeared in 109 career games for Seattle with 93 starts after being selected in the fifth-round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Family separation highlights immigration in Arizona midterms

    Family separation highlights immigration in Arizona midterms

    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:14:23 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-07-02 02:58:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. The outrage sparked by the sights, sounds and stories of children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico bor...(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. The outrage sparked by the sights, sounds and stories of children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico bor...
    The outrage spurred by sights, sounds and stories of children separated the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy has underscored the role immigration will play in the midterms...More >>
    The outrage spurred by sights, sounds and stories of children separated the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy has underscored the role immigration will play in the midterms in Arizona elections.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June

    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June

    Sunday, July 1 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-07-01 21:11:38 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-07-02 02:58:26 GMT
    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.More >>

  • Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler's birthday party

    Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler's birthday party

    Sunday, July 1 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-07-01 16:59:03 GMT
    Sunday, July 1 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-07-02 02:57:08 GMT
    (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...(Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...

    Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

    More >>

    Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly