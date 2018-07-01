Friends of man killed in downtown motorcycle crash: “He got stolen from us”

The letter "M", for Micah, is spelled out in candles. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News)

Milburn’s death was a reminder about how dangerous the roads can be for motorcyclists, friends said. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News)

Friends of Micah Milburn gathered at Second Street and Broadway on Sunday evening. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friends of the man killed in a motorcycle accident downtown got together for a vigil on Sunday night.

Just a few days after he turned 27, Micah Milburn was killed in a crash at Second Street and Broadway at 3 a.m. Saturday.

The LMPD said 27-year-old Jane Watts was driving drunk and believe she caused the crash that killed Milburn.

Watts has been charged with murder, wanton endangerment and driving under the influence in the first degree, police said.

"It was very emotional, it was a spike through the heart,” said friend Lincoln Nathaniel Gr ant.

Gr ant said their group of riders, called Street Villains, are more like a family. He rode with Milburn several times a week for the last year.

Idean Taghizadeh was close friends with Milburn, too. He said they met in the 6th grade and both loved skateboarding.

"He was just one of those guys you could always talk to and have a good time with,” said Taghizadeh. “Always had a smile on his face and a big heart."

The LMPD said Watts turned in front of the motorcycle. Milburn was wearing a helmet, police said, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gr ant said Milburn’s death is another reminder to their friends about how dangerous the roads can be for people on motorcycles.

"It’s not going to stop us, though,” said Gr ant. “We are still going to continue doing what we enjoy.”

A life celebration for Milburn will take place at Owen Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a funeral service starting at 7 p.m.

Watts will be in court Monday morning.

