Best Buy stops selling CDs

Best Buy stopped selling them nationwide as of July 1. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One major retailer has decided that music on CDs is a thing of the past.

Best Buy stopped selling them nationwide as of July 1.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The decision could be due to declining sales. USA Today reported entertainment sales including music, gaming and movies, fell almost 14 percent in 2017.



The good news is that vinyl is back and Best Buy says it will continue to sell records for the next two years.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.