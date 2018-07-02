1 shot at Louisville sports bar

The shooting was reported at Hoops Grill and Sports Bar around 12:50 a.m. Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot at a sports bar.

The shooting was reported at Hoops Grill and Sports Bar, located at 6733 Strawberry Lane, around 12:50 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

