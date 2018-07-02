1 shot in Southland Park neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane around 12:50 a.m. Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot at in the Southland Park neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 6700 block of Strawberry Lane, around 12:50 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.