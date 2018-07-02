Alleged drunk driver accused of killing motorcyclist arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana woman has been arraigned on murder, driving under the influence and wanton endangerment charges because Louisville Metro police say she was drunk when she hit and killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. June 30. The victim, Micah Milburn, was riding his motorcycle west on Broadway when a driver turned left in front of him onto South 2nd Street. Milburn, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

That's where Police say they found an intoxicated driver, Jane Watts, 27, of Jeffersonville, IN. Watts failed field sobriety tests and told LMPD officers that she had been drinking earlier in the evening. She also said she was the designated driver.

Her arrest report says Watts tested at .193 after being taken to Louisville Metro Corrections. The reading was more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Bond for Watts has been set at $50,000 cash. If it's posted she will be incarcerated at home with two conditions - no driving and no drugs or alcohol.

Metro police say the wanton endangerment charge was filed because there was one other person in her car at the time of the crash.

