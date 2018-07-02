1 dead in crash on US 42

The crash was reported on US 42 near Bridgepointe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person died following a multi vehicle crash in Prospect.

The crash was reported on US 42 near Bridgepointe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

One other person was transported to an area hospital. The condition of that victim has not been released.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The name of the victim who died has not been released.

Police have shut down US 42 around the crash. Drivers in the area should expect delays.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.