Woman killed in crash on US 42 identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman was pronounced dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Prospect.

The crash was reported on US 42 near Bridgepointe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

One other person was transported to an area hospital. The condition of that victim has not been released.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the woman who died as Stacey Minor, 52, of New Albany.

According to the coroner, Minor crossed the center line on US 42 for unknown reasons, hit another vehicle traveling the opposite direction and was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:30 a.m.

Police closed US 42 between the Gene Snyder Freeway and Marina Drive while the crash was being investigated. The roadway was reopened around 2:45 p.m.



