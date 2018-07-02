Shepherdsville woman arrested in shooting death of husband

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County woman has been charged with reckless homicide after the shooting death of her husband during a domestic argument.

According to Shepherdsville police, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. June 30 at a home in the 500 block of Saltwell.

Police say the suspect, Elizabeth Jasmyne Bowers, 32, and her husband had been involved in an argument when he went into a bedroom and locked the door. Police say Bowers forced her way by using a pair of vice grips and a vacuum cleaner.

Once inside, the arrest report says Bowers found her husband in the bathtub. Bowers told police said she grabbed a shotgun that he had and it fired striking him.

Bowers is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center while awaiting arraignment.

