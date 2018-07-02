Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani has left calf injury - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) - Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani has a left calf injury and remains a doubt for its World Cup quarterfinal match against France.

Team doctors said in a statement Monday that a scan showed that Cavani, who has three goals at the tournament, has swelling but no muscle tear.

They didn't give any indication about his chances to face France at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Friday, saying only that they are "monitoring his progress."

"The player remains injured," the statement said. "He will train apart from the rest of the squad and receive physical therapy."

Cavani was in visible pain when he was substituted in the 74th minute during a 2-1 win over Portugal in the last-16 on Saturday after he scored both of Uruguay's goals. Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo put his arm around Cavani and helped him walk off the field.

Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur said Monday that Cavani "is doing very well, happy about advancing."

Bentancur said that Cavani did some rehabilitation work and that "he's in good spirits. We'll have to wait day by day to see how he feels."

If Cavani doesn't recover in time, coach Oscar Tabarez could replace him with Cristhian Stuani.

