Police says woman intentionally crashed car, endangering her children

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A woman is charged with endangering the lives of her children by deliberately causing an accident.

Elizabethtown police were called to the 300 block of Valley Creek Road around 11:25 p.m. July 1 on an injury accident. Arriving officers found four children under the age of eight sitting with a neighbor. One of the children was bleeding from the head. Witnesses told police the children were in the car at the time of the accident.

Officers say the driver, Jacqueline Nicole Shain, 29, of Elizabethtown, was in "an abnormal state" and told them she was driving the car. Shain said she intentionally crashed the car into a ditch in front of her home to hide damage from a previous hit and run.

The injured child was hurt when he hit the windshield during the impact. All of the children were taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Shain was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on four counts of wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $1,000 cash.

