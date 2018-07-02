Humana finalizes deal to buy part of Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Humana Inc. along with two other firms it paired with announced Monday the completed acquisition of Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

The $4.1 billion dollar deal in which Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe acquired Kindred Healthcare and Kindred at Home.

Kindred Healthcare, which includes long-term acute hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation facilities and contract rehabilitation services, will be operated as a separate specialty hospital company owned by TPG and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

Kindred at Home includes home health, hospice and community care businesses.

It will be operated as a standalone company owned 40 percent by Humana, with the other 60 percent owned by the other two firms. Humana will have the right to buy the remaining ownership stock in Kindred at Home over time.

