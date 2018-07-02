4 teens sentenced to home incarceration following beating death of man, 62

The family of 62- year-old Lonnie Bard, who was robbed and beaten to death outside of Zion Manor Senior Living last summer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four teenagers were sentenced to home incarceration Monday in connection to the beating death of a 62-year-old man.

Lonnie Bard was robbed and beaten to death outside of Zion Manor Senior Living last summer.

A total of six teenagers were charged as adults with murder and robbery in the first degree. Monday, four of them pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder and facilitation to robbery.

Each of those teens was sentenced to five years in prison, but they'll serve those punishments on home incarceration as long as they testify against the other suspects.

Bard's loved ones said last month they were fearful that the suspects would get off easy.

“It's very important for us to see justice and not allow the teenagers who did this to just get a slap on the wrist and be put back on the street or any little house incarceration where they can be a danger to other people,” Lonnie’s son Tyrone McCray said at the time.

