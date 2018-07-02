Trump-shaped ecstasy pills found in police raids

The Trump pills are nearly identical to a set seized by German police in August. (Source: Indiana State Police)

(RNN) – Authorities uncovered orange ecstasy pills shaped like President Donald Trump in Indiana in a coordinated police action called “Operation Blue Anvil” announced over the weekend.

The pills are stylized on the front to resemble the president’s face, and on the back the words “Great Again” are imprinted into the pill.

They’re nearly identical to pills seized by German police in August, where 5,000 were recovered in the northwestern city of Osnabruck.

The operation in Indiana involved nine different departments seizing drugs during traffic stops last month. An Indiana State Police release said there were 129 arrests made.

Other drugs recovered in addition to ecstasy – officially known as MDMA – included cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and prescription meds.

Operation Blue Anvil Results in 129 Arrests on 272 Drug Related Charges (photos trump shaped ecstasy and other drugs) https://t.co/WuYy1EPXo8 pic.twitter.com/uFzf5jrctT — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) June 29, 2018

Dan Prus, an Indiana State Police sergeant who oversaw the operation, said the seizures should “serve as a warning that police officers will utilize all of the resources at their disposal to catch and arrest the few who transport illegal drugs.”

It’s not uncommon for ecstasy pills to be produced with elaborate designs. Some made to look like former President Barack Obama also circulated after his first election.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.