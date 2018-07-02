Family of murder victim furious after teens get plea deal

Lonnie Bard's family says the deal offered to the four teens is no punishment at all. (Source: Connie Leonard/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A disabled father was beaten to death last summer, now his family is upset with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office after a deal was offered to the four teen suspects involved.

On Monday, the four pled guilty and were sentenced in a hearing at the Judicial Center. A deal was offered in exchange for their truthful testimony against defendant Tavion Miley, the man who prosecutors believe was most responsible in the crime.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 4 teens sentenced to home incarceration following beating death of man, 62

But Monday, the victim's family says they all were responsible and they're angry over what they say is a slap on the wrist.

Their father was Lonnie Bard, 62. Police said, in July of 2017, a group of several teens beat Bard to death outside where he lived near 22nd and Stone Alley.

The teens who accepted five year sentences, to be served concurrently on facilitation to commit murder and facilitation to commit robbery are: Bryan Litton, Yasin Abdulkadir, who is taking an Alford plea as he allegedly watched and didn't take part, Joseph Foster and Tyrone Cheatham. They were also given home incarceration.

So, as long as they agree to testify truthfully, they won't serve any more jail time. The family says that's no punishment at all. Bard's daughter Lonnie McCray asked to address the teens in court.

"My father was there for us not one day did we spend without him," Bards' daughter Lonnie McCray said. "He taught us right from wrong, he taught us to respect others and he wasn't given that respect. While y'all was out trying to hit a lick, it shows how cowardly you were to jump on my father who's both disabled and elderly."

"Clearly they're disrespectful, they don't know anything and they couldn't even answer basic questions (in court)," another daugher, MeMe Bard said. "I mean the nuisance, the nuisance to the community. Not only did the (Commonwealth Attorney's Office) do an injustice for us, but they did and injustice to the community to just slap them on the wrist and send them right back out there."

One other teen, Markel Rice, who's attorney said he was being held in Adair County will take the same deal September 7th. The prosecutor said the trial for Miley will likely be sometime in 2019.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.