With July comes new laws for Hoosiers

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – With the start of July comes new laws in Indiana. Recent bills approved by Indiana lawmakers went into effect for Hoosiers July 1, impacting healthcare, prison sentences and the cost of gas in the Hoosier state.

One new law brings stiffer penalties for drug dealers when the person they sell to overdoses. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said dealers could face up to 40 years in prison depending on the drug.

"But the bottom line is, it's going to give me an additional tool to go after the drug dealers that are wrecking lot of havoc and heartache in this community and send them to prison for a long time,” Mull said.

He'll now be able to charge someone with murder if they kill an unborn child in some cases, bringing justice to mothers who have been attacked. The new law includes some exemptions, including abortion.

"Many times we may have cases and they might involve domestic violence situations where someone is beating a lady unfortunately and loses the baby," Mull said. "And so that's a situation where we would look to see where that's appropriate."

Other laws will impact drivers. The gas tax is going up one cent, after a 10-cent hike last year. And now, the law requires drivers to have white or amber headlights. It will also require taillights to be red or amber.

Purple paint on property won’t just be for decoration. Now, the paint on trees and property lines will indicate ‘no trespassing’, carrying the same weight as the sign.

In a big and partly rural county, this law makes enforcement easier, said Colonel Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff's Department. But it also clears up boundary issues for the public, hunters and land owners.

"Makes it easier for land owners to protect their land, instead of having to buy a ton of 'no trespassing signs' and hope they see them. And it helps the people who may not know they were going on someone else's land. It's a lot easier to distribute purple markings on trees than it is to hang up a bunch of signs,” Maples said.

For more information on these and other new Indiana laws, visit the Indiana General Assembly page here.

Another big change will unseal adoption records through 1993. Megan Wade-Taxter, a spokesperson for the Indiana State Department of Health, said this new law will impact 42,607 adoption records.

Hoosiers can request their adoption records through the ISDH website here.

Wade-Taxter said individuals should allow 16 weeks for their request to be processed.

