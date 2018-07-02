Authorities seeking next of kin for 2 Louisville women

The coroner's office needs to find the next of kin for two women. (Source: Jefferson County Coroner's Office)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified two women who passed away at different times, in different places in Louisville.

The office is seeking the next of kin for both women.

One woman is Tammy D. Fitzgerald Wise, a white female who was 52-years-old. She died in the 2100 block of Lytle Street.

The other woman is Pamela Jean Clark, a white female was was 68. She died in the 1800 block of Bank Street.

Anyone who knows next of kin for these women, or is a relative, should call the coroner's office at 502-574-6262.

