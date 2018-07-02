Kentucky woman who posted photos of giraffe hunt under fire

She said it was a rare black giraffe bull weighing 4,000 pounds. (Source: Africa Digest)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Photos of a Kentucky woman posing with the dead body of a rare giraffe she shot and killed are sparking outrage.

Tess Thompson Talley, from Nippa, Kentucky, posted these photos after a hunting trip to South Africa she took in June of 2017.

In her post Talley wrote:

"Prayers for my once in a lifetime dream hunt came true today! Spotted this rare black giraffe bull and stalked him for quite awhile. I knew it was the one. He was over 18 years old, 4,000 lbs and was blessed to be able to get 2,000 lbs of meat from him."

The post has since been removed after people, including celebrities like Debra Messing, began expressing their horror at the pictures.

Trophy hunting is a legal practice in a number of African countries, including South Africa.

