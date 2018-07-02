Police looking for woman suspected of stealing car from dealersh - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police looking for woman suspected of stealing car from dealership

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
This is the woman police said stole a car and pair of shoes from the dealership. (Source: Joey Craig) This is the woman police said stole a car and pair of shoes from the dealership. (Source: Joey Craig)
The woman appears to have a tattoo on both of her upper arms. (Source: Joey Craig) The woman appears to have a tattoo on both of her upper arms. (Source: Joey Craig)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A local car dealership hopes the public will recognize a woman accused of stealing a vehicle parked right outside the showroom.

Jeffersontown Police are investigating a theft at Craig and Landreth on Hurstbourne Parkway. It's located just off Interstate 64.

Surveillance videos show the woman getting into a blue vehicle. She then drove it off the lot.

The owner said she also stole some tennis shoes.

If anyone recognizes her, call Jeffersontown Police at 502-267-0503.

