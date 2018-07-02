Police looking for woman suspected of stealing car from dealership

It's been three years since Crystal Rogers disappeared. Police and family assume the mother of five is dead, but her body has never been found and no one's ever been charged.More >>
Police arrested a Kentucky man accused of robbing a store, holding a woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her.More >>
The crash was reported on US 42 near Bridgepointe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Jeffersontown Police are investigating a theft at Craig and Landreth on Hurstbourne Parkway. It's located just off Interstate 64.More >>
Construction work could start in 45 days. The building at 148 E. Main St. has been empty for years. Under the proposal, the city will vacate the third floor of the City-County Building for the new city hall, which will triple the current space for city offices, in 2019.More >>
