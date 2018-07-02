Bardstown painted pink for 3rd anniversary of Crystal Rogers' disappearance

To raise awareness for her case, and try to find answers, family and friends painted and placed these vases all over Bardstown. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Crystal Rogers, a mother of five, has been missing for three years. She is presumed dead. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Sherry Ballard thought people were starting to forget about her daughter.

It's been three years since Crystal Rogers disappeared.

Police and family assume the mother of five is dead, but her body has never been found and no one's ever been charged.

"I just told Mary I was having a bad day and I'm like, 'Mary I'm going to paint the town pink come July,' and that's all it took and she ran with it," Rogers said.

Family friend Mary Taylor organized a vigil for Crystal on Monday. Over 200 people showed up, proving to Sherry that support to find her daughter is stronger than ever.

This week, reminders will be found all over the town. Pink bows, pink flowers and pink lights.

Countless hours were spent in Sherry's garage with volunteers painting nearly 300 vases to display at local restaurants.

"I hope whoever took her from her children, from her mother, everywhere they go this week in town has that jar and they have to be reminded that they took that great person from their children and they have to be reminded of that every day," Taylor said.

RELATED STORIES

+ New girlfriend of murder suspect pleads guilty to stealing Crystal Rogers signs

+ Family, friends: Clues sought suggest shooting death of Tommy Ballard more ambush than accident

+ KSP search Brooks Houck's grandmother's home in Bardstown

+ Suspect in Crystal Rogers case seeks dismissal of charges

+ Full timeline of Bardstown brothers' involvement in missing person case

Ballard said she hopes this time next year, they will have more answers.

"I would have never dreamed I would have made three years with her missing," Ballard said. "It's just unthinkable that she's been gone for three years and we still don't know where she's at. It's just so hard."

The reward for information on Crystal's disappearance is now up to $100,000.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.