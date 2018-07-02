WAVE 3 News Sunrise anchor John Boel ready to take on competitive eating

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - Tuesday night at Slugger Field, right before the Bats take the field, Louisville will do their own rendition of the July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest, Celebrity Edition, which involves Wave 3's own John Boel.

"In middle school I used to come home and take a pack of eight hot dogs and boil them and have eight dogs and eight buns just for my lunch like all the time so I figured I could do this," Boel said.

This is John's first hot dog eating contest, a contest he's been thinking about for years. He even took down two dogs on WAVE 3 News Sunrise on Monday morning.

"I've always wanted to do this," he said. "I've been watching Coney Island for so long, I remember before Kobayashi came up and rose up through the ranks, he was my hero and now Joey Chestnut is my hero."

Boel has actually met the 10 time Nathan's Champ, Joey Chestnut, who took down a record 72 hot dogs and buns last summer in 10 minutes. John's first practice run was Monday afternoon with the goal to take down eight dogs in the five minute time allotment, the same time he's working with Tuesday night.

He managed six and a half in five minutes. "That's terrible," Boel said.

So he followed it up with a six mile run and plans to fast for 24 hours leading up to the big competition. And john knows a thing or two about competing. He's finished 10 Ironman's in his lifetime.

"The competition has been on Twitter, with Nick Valvano on ESPN 680 he has been guaranteeing victory, everyone has been saying he's going to win too. People are crushing me on twitter not to even show up. And I just tell them the pressure is on you because if some Ron Burgundy looking news anchor who wears makeup beats you, that's embarrassing," Boel said.

The competition gets underway around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

